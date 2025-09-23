Striking a balance: How Kinderland builds character and encourages lifelong learning

When Ms Lee Cihan first enrolled her son at Kinderland Preschool @ Sunshine Place, the 37-year-old mother-of-two was nervous. Elliot, who was turning three, was a quiet, reserved boy who had already voiced his worries about going to school.

These concerns were quickly eased by the care and attentiveness shown by Elliot’s teachers. “They provided Elliot with plenty of reassurance to help him settle in, while also keeping us up to date through photos and phone calls,” Ms Lee recalled.

Ms Lee was particularly impressed by Kinderland’s music-infused curriculum. Through the Children’s Music Programme (CMP), Elliot discovered new ways to express himself and develop skills she had not expected.

He is far from the only one who has benefited from Kinderland’s CMP. Ms Tan Kia Siew, an English language teacher at the preschool, said she finds great joy in watching children blossom through music. “Young children naturally respond to music. It helps them learn, express themselves and connect with others,” she explained.