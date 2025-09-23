Striking a balance: How Kinderland builds character and encourages lifelong learning
Kinderland Academy & Preschool is equipping the next generation through innovative programmes and a strong values-based curriculum.
When Ms Lee Cihan first enrolled her son at Kinderland Preschool @ Sunshine Place, the 37-year-old mother-of-two was nervous. Elliot, who was turning three, was a quiet, reserved boy who had already voiced his worries about going to school.
These concerns were quickly eased by the care and attentiveness shown by Elliot’s teachers. “They provided Elliot with plenty of reassurance to help him settle in, while also keeping us up to date through photos and phone calls,” Ms Lee recalled.
Ms Lee was particularly impressed by Kinderland’s music-infused curriculum. Through the Children’s Music Programme (CMP), Elliot discovered new ways to express himself and develop skills she had not expected.
He is far from the only one who has benefited from Kinderland’s CMP. Ms Tan Kia Siew, an English language teacher at the preschool, said she finds great joy in watching children blossom through music. “Young children naturally respond to music. It helps them learn, express themselves and connect with others,” she explained.
Ms Tan recalled one of her students, a five-year-old who was initially shy and found school overwhelming. Over time, however, the child grew more confident in expressing himself through music and physical activities. “Though performing in front of others once felt intimidating, he eventually began to look forward to it,” she shared. “It boosted his self-esteem and strengthened his friendships in the process.”
MORE THAN JUST ACADEMICS
Kinderland’s CMP is one of several programmes designed to nurture a holistic, well-rounded education. Other initiatives include KinderFit, which promotes physical, psychological and emotional wellness; and Character Development A-Z, where children learn values such as respect, responsibility and empathy.
According to Dr Carol Loy, senior director of curriculum and professional development at Kinderland, the preschool’s approach is about striking a balance between academic learning and life skills.
“In today’s world, children need more than knowledge to thrive – they need resilience, empathy, adaptability and a strong sense of self-belief,” said Dr Loy. “These qualities empower them to navigate challenges, make responsible decisions and embrace change with confidence. This is especially crucial given the realities children and adults face today, from bullying and peer pressure to mental health stress.”
Kinderland also runs a well-regarded S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Reading and wRiting, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) programme, which engages children in hands-on activities that encourage collaboration, problem-solving and creativity.
For instance, in one project, children used recycled materials to construct a cleaning system. The K1 students at Kinderland Academy @ Yio Chu Kang noticed the school walkway was often covered with leaves that the janitor had to sweep daily. Inspired to find a faster solution, and guided by S.T.R.E.A.M. principles, they designed and built the Mighty Sweeper – a hybrid between a vacuum cleaner and a lawn mower.
On occasions such as Earth Day and World Water Day, children gain a deeper appreciation for sustainability through activities like planting vegetables and conserving water.
Additionally, this year, Kinderland collaborated with local artist Fadhlin AG on a mural made with reused plastics in support of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s Go Green SG movement. The project, recognised by the Singapore Book of Records as the largest of its kind, aimed to promote logical thinking and problem-solving skills while encouraging preschoolers to reflect on environmental impact.
Beyond the classroom, Kinderland partners with organisations such as Lions Befrienders and Econ Healthcare to provide children with opportunities to interact with seniors and the wider community. “These experiences foster empathy, compassion and respect, while also building confidence in communicating across generations,” said Dr Loy.
SETTING UP FOR SUCCESS
Looking ahead, Kinderland plans to introduce age-appropriate concepts of artificial intelligence, giving children an early understanding of the technologies that will shape their world. Even as the school embraces innovation, Dr Loy highlighted that it is just as important to nurture what lies within.
“In today’s social media-driven environment, we place emphasis on cultivating self-awareness and self-regulation,” Dr Loy said. “We want to help children understand their place in the community, manage relationships effectively and develop a healthy sense of identity.”
For parents like Ms Lee, these efforts are already bearing fruit. Watching Elliot now, she said she is heartened by how much her son has grown. Now almost five years old, Elliot looks forward to Show and Tell, an activity that fuels his natural curiosity while helping him organise his thoughts. His confidence in speaking in class has also grown significantly.
“One of the things we want for Elliot is for him to develop a love for learning as well as empathy for the people around him,” Ms Lee said. “Kinderland supports this with an engaging, well-rounded curriculum that places a strong emphasis not only on academics but also on values to prepare my child for life.”
To kickstart your child’s learning journey, visit the Kinderland website.