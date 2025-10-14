Sunway Lagoon’s Nights of Fright 11 is a twisted theatre of terror

Building on a decade of fright, Nights of Fright 11 expands its offering with more attractions than ever – eight haunted houses and three scare zones. Even walking between sites offers little respite, with ambient scares ensuring guests are never truly safe.

Each haunted house delivers its own flavour of fear – tailored to different levels of tolerance. Karak: The Kampong Killers plunges visitors into one of Malaysia’s most notorious urban legends, where a highway trip takes a violent detour. The Blind Box riffs on the modern collecting craze – but what’s inside these mystery boxes is far from harmless. At Tiki Terror, tribal curses await in the deep jungle, while Horrorwood Studios invites guests onto a doomed film set, where a demented director has a different take on the word “cut”.

Catch a special appearance by Malaysian actress Nadia Brian in Scary Tales Theatre: Pontianaxe, which reimagines familiar folklore with ritualistic horror and a blood-soaked twist. And no one leaves without stepping into The Puppetmaker’s lair – a twisting maze of eerie mannequins, distorted illusions and hand-carved horrors, watched closely by their malevolent creator.