Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 highlights innovation and growth as its super app sets new benchmarks

Spanning five cities over nearly three weeks, the Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 drew enthusiastic crowds from Ipoh to Kuala Lumpur, with a landmark debut in Singapore at Bugis Junction.

Themed The Next 50 Years and Beyond, the roadshow – which ran from Feb 13 to Mar 2 – served as a showcase of the Sunway Group’s wide-ranging portfolio. It also reinforced the conglomerate’s vision of a future shaped by digital innovation, inclusive growth and long-term sustainability.

At the heart of the campaign was the Sunway Super App – a mobile platform that brings together the group’s diverse ecosystem of services, products and an expanding network of partners. The app logged over 33 million engagements during the roadshow, reflecting both the group’s broader digital transformation push and rising consumer demand for integrated digital ecosystems.

“Sunway has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates,” said Sunway Group deputy president Evan Cheah. “This journey has not been without challenges, particularly in bringing together and leveraging our diverse businesses across multiple sectors. The roadshow was conceived as an avenue to showcase the best of Sunway’s offerings under one roof.”

SUNWAY SUPER APP: A SUPERCHARGED EXPERIENCE