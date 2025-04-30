Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 highlights innovation and growth as its super app sets new benchmarks
The annual event – expanded to include Singapore for the first time this year – generated close to S$18m in sales, including more than S$1.8m through in-app transactions.
Spanning five cities over nearly three weeks, the Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 drew enthusiastic crowds from Ipoh to Kuala Lumpur, with a landmark debut in Singapore at Bugis Junction.
Themed The Next 50 Years and Beyond, the roadshow – which ran from Feb 13 to Mar 2 – served as a showcase of the Sunway Group’s wide-ranging portfolio. It also reinforced the conglomerate’s vision of a future shaped by digital innovation, inclusive growth and long-term sustainability.
At the heart of the campaign was the Sunway Super App – a mobile platform that brings together the group’s diverse ecosystem of services, products and an expanding network of partners. The app logged over 33 million engagements during the roadshow, reflecting both the group’s broader digital transformation push and rising consumer demand for integrated digital ecosystems.
“Sunway has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates,” said Sunway Group deputy president Evan Cheah. “This journey has not been without challenges, particularly in bringing together and leveraging our diverse businesses across multiple sectors. The roadshow was conceived as an avenue to showcase the best of Sunway’s offerings under one roof.”
SUNWAY SUPER APP: A SUPERCHARGED EXPERIENCE
The Sunway Super App processed RM6.1 million (S$1.8 million) in transactions during the roadshow – its highest figure to date – and registered more than 54,000 app downloads in the process.
Initially designed to connect consumers with the latest news and promotions across Sunway’s ecosystem, Sunway Super App has quickly evolved into a dynamic platform for both customers and potential business partners. By bridging verticals such as Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Hospitality Group and Sunway Healthcare Group, the app provides external brands with a gateway to explore business-to-business collaboration opportunities.
At the roadshow, attendees had access to app-exclusive offers, including special rates on annual theme park passes, one-for-one health screening packages, and limited-time deals across Sunway Hospitality Group’s hotels and resorts.
Capping off the experience was a lucky draw prize pool worth more than RM2 million. Among the top rewards was a brand new electric vehicle valued at over RM100,000 and an all-inclusive weekend getaway at The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Sunway City Ipoh.
BRIDGING PARTNERSHIPS
The roadshow highlighted the depth and diversity of Sunway’s collaborations, with the Sunway Super App featuring deals from over 1,500 partners and retail merchants, including Adidas, Armani Exchange and Chagee.
Complementing Sunway’s own lifestyle offerings, the app also integrates services from digital-first brands like e-hailing service AirAsia Ride, food delivery service Foodpanda and online transport ticketing provider redBus, offering users added convenience and value.
The campaign also marked key milestones in strategic collaboration. Most notably, Sunway Lagoon signed a memorandum of understanding with Klook, paving the way for new partnerships in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
MOVING AHEAD WITH INNOVATION AND IMPACT
The strong reception to the Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025 highlighted the group’s broader ambition – to redefine how people live, work and play through a blend of innovation, accessibility and meaningful partnerships.
Looking ahead, Sunway Group has outlined a strategic roadmap centred on digital transformation, sustainability and long-term value creation. Emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence – will play a key role in optimising energy use, improving waste management and driving operational efficiency across its 13 business divisions.
As digital capabilities expand, so, too, does the need for secure infrastructure. In response, Sunway has established a dedicated cybersecurity team to ensure data protection, regulatory compliance and system resilience across its platforms.
On the social front, the group continues to deepen its corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with local and global partners. These long-term programmes aim to deliver lasting, measurable impact for the communities they serve.
Download the Sunway Super App and discover exclusive promotions across Sunway Group businesses and over 1,500 partners in Malaysia.