Sunway Theme Parks’ Explorer Rangers unlocks real-world skills through play

From ancient lost cities to tranquil tin valleys, the settings at Sunway Theme Parks transport visitors into another world. Now, with the Explorer Rangers programme, children can deepen their learning in these immersive playgrounds.

With fresh themes every month, learning stays dynamic and refreshing. One session might focus on birds – exploring how different species incubate their eggs and why their feet vary. Another could be all about reptiles – how to identify them and what to do if you encounter a dangerous one.

But it’s not just about wildlife. Young participants also gain insights from keepers and vets, sparking curiosity about future careers. Environmental topics, such as the vital role of rainforests in water purification, help foster awareness and a sense of responsibility toward sustainability.

Blending theory with hands-on interactions, the three-hour classes offer children the rare chance to apply their newfound knowledge immediately. In October last year, for instance, young rangers got a behind-the-scenes look at a vet’s daily routine before using a stethoscope to listen to an animal’s heartbeat – an experience designed to make learning truly unforgettable.

The programme is tailored to different age groups to match their learning capacity. Junior Rangers (ages five to 12) might explore animal lifespans and how diet and habits affect longevity, while Master Rangers (ages 13 to 17) delve into the scientific principles behind it.

Parents and educators can choose single classes for RM78 (S$23) or maximise savings with an annual pass at RM238.

REAL-WORLD SKILLS WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS