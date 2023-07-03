The SUV that captures the magic of Maserati
The Maserati Grecale straddles the line between an exceptional driving experience and everyday practicality.
Developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and crafted at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Grecale takes centre stage in Maserati’s contemporary lineup. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) embraces what the manufacturer calls the everyday exceptional, elevating even the most mundane tasks – like a trip to the grocery store – into an extraordinary driving experience.
The five-seat Grecale is the Italian manufacturer’s second SUV. Its name is derived from the Gregale, a north-easterly Mediterranean wind and is the latest in a line of Maseratis named after gales. This began with the Mistral from 1963 and includes other beloved models like the Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin and the Levante (its first SUV).
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE
The Grecale is available in three variants: The GT and Modena, featuring four-cylinder mild hybrid engines delivering 300hp and 330hp respectively, and the Trofeo, the pinnacle of performance. While every variant is built to offer athleticism, the Trofeo truly stands apart within this exclusive cohort. Its 530hp V6 engine, inspired by the MC20’s Nettuno engine infused with Formula 1-derived technology, underpins its exceptional performance.
With such formidable power at its disposal, it comes as no surprise that the Trofeo accelerates from 0 to 100kmh in a mere 3.8 seconds, reaching an impressive top speed of 285kmh, effortlessly outpacing most of its competitors.
The Trofeo also features an upgraded suspension and advanced all-wheel-drive system that offer refined control across various road conditions. Thanks to the newly developed Vehicle Dynamic Control Module and its 360° control system, the Grecale provides uncompromised comfort on every journey.
A VERSATILE CHOICE FOR EVERY LIFESTYLE
The Maserati Grecale effortlessly straddles the line between delivering an outstanding driving experience and meeting the practical demands of everyday life. This makes it the ideal companion for both school runs and daily commutes.
Its spacious interior accommodates passengers with ease while still offering ample boot space for the everyday practicalities of life and weekend recreation. Its opulent interior encapsulates the spirit of Italian craftsmanship that Maserati is renowned for. The use of premium materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather, combined with impeccable build quality, sets the Grecale apart from its rivals.
These materials are complemented by the latest Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system, which features a 12.3-inch screen (the largest used in a Maserati to date) boasting 15 million pixels. The multimedia system runs on Android Automotive OS and its intuitive menu ensures excellent usability to make each journey a pleasure.
Safety is a top priority and the Grecale is equipped with the latest driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
SETTING A NEW STANDARD
With its remarkable performance, sumptuous interior and stylish design, the Maserati Grecale sets new benchmarks in the luxury SUV segment. Whether you choose the GT, Modena or Trofeo variant, you can expect a vehicle that combines passion, innovation and practicality with quintessential Italian flair. The Grecale is not just a luxurious mode of transportation but a symbol of the Maserati lifestyle – a phenomenal experience that handles everyday tasks as capably as it offers an engagingly sporty drive.
Experience a car that embodies the everyday exceptional.