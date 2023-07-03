The SUV that captures the magic of Maserati

The Maserati Grecale effortlessly straddles the line between delivering an outstanding driving experience and meeting the practical demands of everyday life. This makes it the ideal companion for both school runs and daily commutes.

Its spacious interior accommodates passengers with ease while still offering ample boot space for the everyday practicalities of life and weekend recreation. Its opulent interior encapsulates the spirit of Italian craftsmanship that Maserati is renowned for. The use of premium materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather, combined with impeccable build quality, sets the Grecale apart from its rivals.

These materials are complemented by the latest Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system, which features a 12.3-inch screen (the largest used in a Maserati to date) boasting 15 million pixels. The multimedia system runs on Android Automotive OS and its intuitive menu ensures excellent usability to make each journey a pleasure.

Safety is a top priority and the Grecale is equipped with the latest driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

SETTING A NEW STANDARD

With its remarkable performance, sumptuous interior and stylish design, the Maserati Grecale sets new benchmarks in the luxury SUV segment. Whether you choose the GT, Modena or Trofeo variant, you can expect a vehicle that combines passion, innovation and practicality with quintessential Italian flair. The Grecale is not just a luxurious mode of transportation but a symbol of the Maserati lifestyle – a phenomenal experience that handles everyday tasks as capably as it offers an engagingly sporty drive.

Experience a car that embodies the everyday exceptional.