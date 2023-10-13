Transformative workspaces: Fuelling innovation and collaboration in a new era

Evident’s APAC headquarters, situated at CapitaLand’s UBIX in Ubi industrial hub, brings its corporate functions, sales, service and technology teams under one roof. Designed with modularity and flexibility in mind, the office enables seamless transitions between brainstorming and discussions, as well as project work and lively gatherings.

In addition to providing the space needed for its technology, microscopy, and service and repair centres, UBIX provides accessibility and connectivity that benefit both employees and the organisation’s global customers that number over 100,000.

Besides having Ubi MRT station at its doorstep, the development is a five-minute drive from the Pan-Island and Kallang Paya-Lebar expressways. It is also close to Changi Airport, a boon for its overseas employees and stakeholders who travel to the company’s APAC headquarters for training and various engagements.

A study investigating the impact of commuting on employee productivity indicated that shorter commutes and the ability to engage in active modes of transportation, such as walking or cycling, made employees happier and thus more productive at the workplace.

“We value our people and recognise that an easily accessible office location with nearby amenities can enhance employee satisfaction, boost productivity and ultimately, foster higher talent retention,” said Mr Hirohashi.

LEVERAGING LOCATION AS A STRATEGIC EDGE

In the tech world, the decision of where to set up shop is far from arbitrary; it can significantly shape a company’s financial performance.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management found that innovation thrives best within a close-knit ecosystem of key stakeholders that includes entrepreneurs, corporate partners and investors. The benefits of expanding into technological hubs – such as proximity to access to talent and strategic partnerships – often far outweigh the associated relocation costs, sometimes up to sixfold.

Mr Spencer Lim, general manager of Rakuten Asia’s human resources and administration department, noted that the Central Business District (CBD) is a hub for numerous tech companies. From a corporate branding perspective, a workspace in central Singapore is essential for Rakuten Asia, given its diverse portfolio of tech-based businesses from e-commerce to fintech, he added.