Turning ideas into impact: Building healthcare innovation from the ground up

Working with patients in Sengkang General Hospital’s (SKH) Sengkang Weight Improvement Therapy and Complete Health (SWITCH) programme helped Dr Lynette Lee Mei Yi realise the importance of using innovative and holistic approaches to help people make lasting lifestyle changes.

A consultant at SKH’s Department of Endocrinology, Dr Lee explained that beyond routine clinical care, a deeper understanding of behavioural science and healthcare system design and delivery are all essential to long-term patient management and support.

“Obesity and weight management are complex and multifactorial, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “That realisation motivated me to build skills in health services innovation so I can connect clinical insight with practical, sustainable and evidence-based solutions.”

In 2023, she enrolled in Duke-NUS Medical School’s Graduate Certificate in Health Services Innovation (GC HSI). The only programme of its kind in Singapore, the GC HSI is designed to meet rising demand for value-based care – improving health outcomes while making care more efficient and affordable. Rather than measuring success by volume of services, value-based care focuses on delivering timely, appropriate and effective care that helps patients stay well and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

IMPROVING HEALTH SERVICES THROUGH INNOVATION

Participants in the GC HSI take four courses that cover implementation science; health services research methods; health technology assessment, economic evaluation and decision making; and healthcare and data science.

Developed and taught by Duke-NUS faculty in collaboration with SingHealth leaders, the curriculum addresses challenges in Singapore’s healthcare system, such as an ageing population, rising rates of chronic diseases and the rapid emergence of new technologies.

Professor Nicholas Graves, deputy director of the Signature Research Programme in Health Services Research and Population Health at Duke-NUS, said these challenges have created mounting financial pressures on the healthcare system.

“Spending more as a way of meeting new demand is not only unsustainable but might bake inefficiencies into the system. Healthcare professionals who are grounded in healthcare experience and knowledgeable about epidemiology, decision modelling and economic evaluation can find cost-effective innovations to make our health dollars go further.”

The combination of Duke-NUS’ academic and research expertise and SingHealth’s practical experience in driving change within large, complex organisations offers GC HSI participants a particularly relevant and enriching learning experience, he added.

Dr Lee said that instructors often encouraged participants to explore their own workplace challenges during group discussions and apply what they had learnt to ongoing projects. “The process helped me to see my work through a different lens and identify gaps I hadn’t noticed before. It also meant that by the time I left each module, I could refine existing project ideas that could be brought back to my team.”

For example, her knowledge of implementation frameworks in health sciences gave her a more structured way to assess interventions. Beyond determining whether something worked, she could now analyse how and why, with greater attention to setting, feasibility, sustainability and scalability.

“I developed a deeper understanding of the underlying psychology and theory in behavioural change,” she added. “In weight management, this is especially relevant because success depends so much on context, culture and individual readiness to change.”

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN RESEARCH AND THE REAL WORLD