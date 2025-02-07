Understanding cartilage repair and its role in knee health

Knee pain is a common condition that can affect mobility and overall well-being, often stemming from sports injuries or chronic conditions like osteoarthritis that develop over time. Depending on the patient’s profile and the severity of the knee condition, treatment approaches range from lifestyle changes and low-level interventions – including weight management, physiotherapy and mild painkillers – to more advanced procedures.

“For moderate cases, treatments such as platelet-rich plasma or hyaluronic acid injections can help reduce pain and promote healing,” said Dr Hamid Razak, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Total Orthopaedic Care & Surgery.

In other instances, patients may require surgical procedures such as cartilage repair, meniscus repair or realignment of the knee joint, known as an osteotomy. Total knee replacement, said Dr Hamid, is reserved for cases when other treatments are no longer effective.

CARTILAGE REPAIR, EXPLAINED

Among surgical options, cartilage repair is recognised for its role in restoring the knee’s natural function. Specialists like Dr Hamid tailor this treatment based on factors such as size, location and condition of the cartilage defect.

“Cartilage repair focuses on addressing the damaged surface of the knee joint, improving its natural cushioning and smoothness,” he said. “It’s similar to patching a worn-out tyre to ensure a smooth ride. Early intervention not only prevents further deterioration but also relieves pain caused by exposed bone rubbing against bone.”

There are various techniques for cartilage repair. These range from hyaluronic acid-based scaffolds that support cartilage regeneration to allograft osteochondral plugs, where healthy donor cartilage and bone are used to repair damaged areas. In some cases, these approaches are enhanced with ortho-biologic products (substances that promote tissue healing), such as bone marrow aspirate concentrate and mesenchymal stem cells.

IS CARTILAGE REPAIR SUITABLE FOR YOU