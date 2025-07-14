Unlocking visibility across complex hybrid environments

Chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) focus on distinct areas – CIOs aim to optimise infrastructure and IT investments, while CISOs manage security risks. However, both face a common challenge: They sometimes lack the broad context required to make informed decisions.

“In many organisations, data remains trapped in siloes, making it difficult to see the full picture,” said Mr Wong Kang Yeong, vice president of sales (Asia Pacific) at Axonius, an asset intelligence platform.

In increasingly complex hybrid environments spanning on-premises, cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems, such visibility is critical for managing performance, cost and risk. Without a unified view, even basic questions – such as whether critical systems have been patched – can be difficult to answer.

This is where Axonius comes in. Designed to integrate seamlessly across hybrid environments, the platform consolidates asset data from over 1,200 sources – spanning IT, security, operations and governance – into a single, unified view. By automating the discovery, correlation and reconciliation of asset information, Axonius eliminates blind spots and ensures that every system, device and identity is accurately tracked with full context.

CONNECTING THE DOTS ACROSS COMPLEX SYSTEMS

This level of visibility is made possible by Axonius’ non-intrusive approach, which connects via APIs (application programming interfaces) and read-only credentials to extract asset data from each tool’s management consoles.

By automating the process and removing the need for manual input, deployment time is significantly shortened. The platform’s proprietary data pipeline consolidates and processes this data daily, delivering reliable asset visibility without disrupting existing operations.

Beyond aggregating data, Axonius transforms fragmented asset information into actionable intelligence. The platform continuously reconciles discrepancies by leveraging bi-directional integrations and a unified asset model, enriching raw data with contextual insights. This automated correlation allows teams to proactively identify vulnerabilities, compliance gaps and misconfigurations.

For instance, Axonius can detect critical servers that are internet-facing, lack endpoint protection and run vulnerable, exploited software. Through integrated case management and workflow automation, the platform triggers alerts, opens remediation tickets with defined service level agreements and even deploys missing security agents or patches.

Underpinning this capability is a patented correlation engine that deduplicates and normalises data from disparate systems, weighing factors like source reliability and data freshness to build a trusted foundation for decision-making.

“In the modern digital landscape, the challenge isn’t just collecting data; it’s making sense of it quickly and accurately,” said Mr David Hoi, director of solutions engineering (Asia Pacific) at Axonius. “Axonius bridges gaps between diverse tools and departments. Bringing these elements together helps organisations focus their security and operations where it matters most.”

This combination of intelligence and automation is why some regional banks have made Axonius a key aspect of their security operations. “We use Axonius to identify gaps in asset data, security and compliance,” said Mr Patria Indrajaya, head of IT security, Maybank Indonesia. “It delivers intelligent insights that support timely decisions, playing an important role in our security strategy.”

SUPPORTING ALL TEAMS WITH A SINGLE SOURCE OF TRUTH