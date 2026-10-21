Up close with Scuderia Ferrari HP: A special race-week experience from Shell

The build-up to the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix took a more intimate turn on Oct 8, when Shell invited a select group of customers to an exclusive event featuring Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Wakuda Restaurant and Bar at Marina Bay Sands.

Among those in attendance were regular Shell customer Jordan Lee, 43, and his son Ryler, 5. “We watch Formula 1 races on TV together and my son is probably a bigger fan of the sport than I am!” said Mr Lee. “It was wonderful to be able to share the experience with Ryler.”

The event celebrated Shell’s long-standing Innovation Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, which extends from Formula 1 to products for everyday motorists, including Shell V-Power fuel.

A SHARED PASSION FOR FORMULA 1

About 95 guests attended the invitation-only event, while more than 90 joined virtually. Among those invited were Shell Go+ members and Shell Fleet customers.

Customers also had opportunities in September to win signed Scuderia Ferrari HP 2026 racing merchandise, while Shell and Pop Mart launched a limited-edition set of Hacipupu: The Little Racer collectibles at selected Shell service stations.

For sales manager Catherine*, seeing the drivers in person was an experience she will not soon forget. “I’ve supported the Scuderia Ferrari HP team since I started watching Formula 1 three or four years ago,” she said. “To me, Ferrari represents style, performance and excitement.”