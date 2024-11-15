Upskill anytime, anywhere with NTUC LearningHub and LinkedIn Learning
The new partnership offers users flexibility, customisation and convenience.
In today’s fast-evolving world, where technology is reshaping industries and the job market, lifelong learning not only ensures long-term employability, but also endows workers with the right skill sets to pursue more fulfilling career opportunities.
To support both individuals and businesses in meeting their training needs, continuing education and training provider NTUC LearningHub is partnering with LinkedIn Learning to expand the content available on its one-stop online learning platform, the NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform (LXP).
Mr Joe Loy, managing director of Digital Business at NTUC LearningHub, describes LXP as a “classroom in your pocket”. “By providing flexibility, accessibility and personalised learning, LXP boosts learning outcomes for busy working adults and allows for on-the-go learning through bite-sized courses that fit into tight schedules,” he explained.
PERSONALISED PROFESSIONAL LEARNING
LXP promotes upskilling and reskilling through modular courses that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. Users can leverage SkillsFuture credits to unlock the LXP subscription, gaining entry to a vast library of over 80,000 curated courses.
Content is available in both English and Simplified Chinese, offered in formats such as courses, micro-learning modules, interactive videos and podcasts. Users can create personalised playlists to tailor their learning experience to specific professional needs and goals.
The LXP platform also includes recommended playlists designed to equip professionals, managers and executives with up-to-date expertise in key domains, such as leadership, project management, communication and financial skills. Furthermore, it covers vital digital competencies like data analysis, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and automation.
With the addition of over 23,000 courses from LinkedIn Learning across technical and soft skills, LXP’s extensive library continues to grow, offering more than 60 new courses each week. Learners can tap into LinkedIn’s recommendations, which suggest courses based on job title, industry, career goals or followed skills.
“LinkedIn Learning’s library of high-quality content created by industry experts is regularly updated and designed with real-world applications,” said Mr Loy. “It complements NTUC LearningHub’s courses, providing a blended learning approach that covers both foundational skills and emerging skills aligned with the latest industry trends.”
MAKING LEARNING MORE AFFORDABLE
To enhance engagement and foster a sense of community, LXP incorporates gamification features that let learners compete with peers and earn NTUC Linkpoints by logging learning hours. Users can also share their unique learning journeys via community playlists and track their progress.
“These features foster excitement, instil a sense of accomplishment and ownership, and reinforce positive learning behaviours through tangible rewards. This creates an engaging environment that encourages active participation in personal development,” explained Mr Loy.
Affordability is a key focus of LXP. NTUC Union members can subsidise their LXP+ LinkedIn Learning subscription through the Union Training Assistance Programme, with the remaining balance covered by SkillsFuture credits. For enterprises, NTUC’s Education and Training Collaborative Fund helps optimise training budgets, ensuring businesses gain the skills necessary to drive transformation while keeping costs manageable.
“We are excited to partner with NTUC LearningHub to bring LinkedIn Learning’s extensive on-demand content and data-driven insights on labour market trends to learners and businesses, helping them address current and future skill gaps,” said Ms Feon Ang, managing director for LinkedIn APAC. “In Singapore, skill sets for jobs have changed by nearly 40 per cent since 2016. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this trend, with skill sets projected to evolve by over 70 per cent by 2030. Professionals need to keep up with these big changes through continuous learning and skill-building.”
According to Mr Loy, digital learning tools like LXP are essential to NTUC LearningHub’s mission to champion lifelong learning among Singapore’s workforce. By cultivating continuous development, LXP supports companies in building a skilled, motivated workforce, improving employee retention. LXP Enterprise further drives workforce transformation by aligning employee training with business outcomes, while data-driven insights enable businesses to track training progress and address skill gaps effectively.
“LXP’s partnership with LinkedIn Learning empowers learners to take charge of their development through flexibility, convenience and personalisation,” said Mr Loy. “While NTUC LearningHub offers in-person training, our collaboration enhances the learning landscape by providing blended learning options for enterprises and individual learners seeking greater flexibility and variety. By catering to their needs, LXP fosters a growth mindset and adaptability among learners.”
