Upskill anytime, anywhere with NTUC LearningHub and LinkedIn Learning

To enhance engagement and foster a sense of community, LXP incorporates gamification features that let learners compete with peers and earn NTUC Linkpoints by logging learning hours. Users can also share their unique learning journeys via community playlists and track their progress.

“These features foster excitement, instil a sense of accomplishment and ownership, and reinforce positive learning behaviours through tangible rewards. This creates an engaging environment that encourages active participation in personal development,” explained Mr Loy.

Affordability is a key focus of LXP. NTUC Union members can subsidise their LXP+ LinkedIn Learning subscription through the Union Training Assistance Programme, with the remaining balance covered by SkillsFuture credits. For enterprises, NTUC’s Education and Training Collaborative Fund helps optimise training budgets, ensuring businesses gain the skills necessary to drive transformation while keeping costs manageable.

“We are excited to partner with NTUC LearningHub to bring LinkedIn Learning’s extensive on-demand content and data-driven insights on labour market trends to learners and businesses, helping them address current and future skill gaps,” said Ms Feon Ang, managing director for LinkedIn APAC. “In Singapore, skill sets for jobs have changed by nearly 40 per cent since 2016. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this trend, with skill sets projected to evolve by over 70 per cent by 2030. Professionals need to keep up with these big changes through continuous learning and skill-building.”

According to Mr Loy, digital learning tools like LXP are essential to NTUC LearningHub’s mission to champion lifelong learning among Singapore’s workforce. By cultivating continuous development, LXP supports companies in building a skilled, motivated workforce, improving employee retention. LXP Enterprise further drives workforce transformation by aligning employee training with business outcomes, while data-driven insights enable businesses to track training progress and address skill gaps effectively.

“LXP’s partnership with LinkedIn Learning empowers learners to take charge of their development through flexibility, convenience and personalisation,” said Mr Loy. “While NTUC LearningHub offers in-person training, our collaboration enhances the learning landscape by providing blended learning options for enterprises and individual learners seeking greater flexibility and variety. By catering to their needs, LXP fosters a growth mindset and adaptability among learners.”

