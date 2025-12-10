Upskilling for impact: Embedding learning in the flow of work

A decade ago, after wrapping up her first session as a corporate trainer, Ms Magdalene Yang had a lingering thought: While people left inspired, the real test was whether they could apply the learning at work the next day.

“Too often, that wasn’t happening. That gap stuck with me and became the question that guided my career,” shared Ms Yang, head of people and culture at Integrum Global. “How can I make learning part of the workplace itself, not just in the classroom?”

This motivated Ms Yang, who is in her 40s, to pursue the WSQ Graduate Diploma in Workplace Learning (GDWPL) at the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) in September 2024. “I needed a deeper framework for identifying workplace challenges, engaging stakeholders and redesigning systems and processes,” she said.