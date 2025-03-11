Upskilling for sustainability: Building talent, strengthening capabilities

Rising temperatures, extreme weather events and shifting climate patterns are forcing a fundamental rethink of how infrastructure is designed, built and maintained. At the same time, supply chain disruptions are resulting in rising material costs. Around the world, these challenges are accelerating the push for more sustainable solutions and practices.

Amid this transformation, Surbana Jurong Group (SJ) is investing in sustainability expertise to stay ahead. By equipping its workforce with the skills and knowledge needed for a greener economy, the global urban, infrastructure and integrated solutions consultancy company is also enhancing talent retention and ensuring long-term growth.

To augment its employees’ green capabilities, SJ has partnered with education and training provider NTUC LearningHub. This collaboration gives its workforce access to a broad spectrum of courses in high-demand areas, including sustainability and technology.

One such course is the Centre for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner – Basic. Designed to introduce key environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and frameworks, it offers a holistic view of ESG practices that support sustainable business strategies.

Mr Ang Chee Meng, director, Innovation and Sustainability at SJ’s Facilities Management division, ensures that team members who complete the course apply their knowledge in their day-to-day work. “SJ is moving towards creating a regenerative future. To get there, every employee must be equipped with the knowledge and tools to integrate sustainability into our daily operations. It creates a shift in how we view our work and roles. NTUC LearningHub’s course supports this by helping us stay competitive and comply with regulations,” said Mr Ang.

SHAPING THE FUTURE WITH BEST PRACTICES AND INNOVATION

At SJ, technical experts deliver sustainable solutions that span the entire project life cycle, from planning and design to delivery and management.

As the demand for green solutions rises, clients increasingly seek solutions that comply with sustainability regulations and align with environmental certifications such as the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, said Mr Ang.

Keeping pace with these evolving green standards and certifications is critical, as it enables teams to identify opportunities for reducing waste and improving resource management. According to NTUC LearningHub’s Sustainability for Business Resilience Report, four in five surveyed business leaders agreed that it is necessary for employees to obtain certifications in sustainability in order to meet these industry requirements and standards.

Meanwhile, facilities management practitioners are expected to integrate smart solutions that optimise operational efficiency and support clients in achieving their sustainability goals. One-third of business leaders in the report identified facility management as a key area for reducing energy consumption and lowering an organisation’s carbon footprint.