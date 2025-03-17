When living longer doesn’t necessarily mean living well

Singapore, already renowned for having one of the world’s longest lifespans, has seen its average life expectancy rise by 0.6 per cent over the past decade to reach 83 years.

Yet, living longer doesn’t necessarily mean living well. A significant gap remains between lifespan and healthspan – the years spent in good health. On average, Singaporeans face about 10 years of poor health in old age, with the national healthspan ending around 74 years.

A recent study, commissioned by Prudential Singapore and written by Economist Impact titled Healthspan Barometer: Evaluating Public Perspectives on Healthy Ageing in Singapore, reveals a mixed picture of healthy living in the city-state. While many are adopting healthier lifestyles, nearly seven in 10 Gen Z respondents – defined as those born between 1997 and 2006 – are sceptical about maintaining good physical health into their senior years, in part due to anxieties about affording healthcare and related expenses.

SECURING HEALTH BEYOND AGE 75

The study surveyed 1,014 residents aged 20 to 70, categorising them into Gen Z, millennials (1981–1996), Gen X (1965–1980) and baby boomers (1945–1964).

When asked what healthy ageing meant to them, respondents identified three key criteria: Being physically active and able to exercise regularly, being free from chronic diseases and illnesses, and maintaining mental clarity and cognitive function.

Mr Joe Chen, a 34-year-old tech product manager, agrees. “Our senior years should be healthy, happy and fulfilling,” he said. “Living longer but being chronically ill and dependent on others is not an outcome anyone wants.”

This highlights the need to focus on increasing the number of healthy years in life, rather than simply extending lifespan, said Dr Sidharth Kachroo, chief health officer at Prudential Singapore. “Starting preventive healthcare measures early is crucial. By prioritising well-being from a young age, we can increase our chances for a long and healthy life,” he noted.

PRIORITIES AND CONCERNS ACROSS LIFE STAGES

The study found that while most respondents reported being in good physical and mental health today, many were anxious about their future well-being.

Among the generational groups, Gen Z stood out for their concerns about losing independence and becoming a burden to their loved ones. Over 30 per cent expressed concerns about feeling isolated from their community, while 27 per cent worried about the risk of developing depression or anxiety.

Acknowledging these challenges, Dr Kachroo noted: “Gen Z are acutely aware of both the physical and mental challenges associated with ageing, making it crucial for them to start prioritising good health for a better quality of life in the long term.”