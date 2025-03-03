When the world spins: Understanding benign paroxysmal positional vertigo

It started with an unsettling moment in the pool. Ms Sarah Chen*, a competitive swimmer in her 40s, was in the middle of a training session when a sudden wave of vertigo swept over her. Though brief, the disorienting sensation left her shaken, as if she had lost control of her own body in the water. Unfortunately, it was not a one-off episode. The vertigo returned each time she turned her head to breathe during backstroke or attempted a backflip, eroding her confidence as a swimmer.

Ms Chen was later diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) and received treatment at Hearing Partners Camden Medical. This condition occurs when tiny crystals in the inner ear become dislodged and disrupt the vestibular system, which helps maintain balance. Causes range from head trauma and ear infections to ageing and even Vitamin D deficiency.

But BPPV doesn’t just cause dizziness – it can put life on hold. Imagine never knowing when the room might start spinning uncontrollably or when nausea might strike. For many people living with BPPV, this unpredictability creates constant anxiety: Will it happen at work? While driving? Just getting out of bed?

“BPPV significantly disrupts daily activities, affecting one’s ability to work, exercise and socialise,” said Ms Jennifer Lee, senior clinical audiologist at Hearing Partners. “Severe cases – with symptoms like intense spinning sensations, dizziness and balance issues – can lead to falls and injuries, particularly in older adults or those with pre-existing conditions.”

WHY SOME CASES ARE HARDER TO DIAGNOSE AND TREAT

According to Ms Lee, BPPV is typically diagnosed through clinical assessments and treated with repositioning techniques like the Epley manoeuvre, a series of guided head and body movements that help dislodged crystals return to their proper position in the inner ear.

However, diagnosis is not always straightforward, as dizziness and nausea are common symptoms across multiple conditions. “Patients with chronic or complex BPPV may face challenges such as misdiagnosis or incomplete resolution of symptoms due to overlapping vestibular disorders,” Ms Lee explained.

She also noted that not all patients respond to standard manoeuvres, particularly in cases involving multiple canals or conditions like vestibular migraines. “This highlights the need for personalised treatment strategies,” she added.

THE TRV CHAIR: PRECISION MEETS RELIEF

For BPPV patients who do not respond to standard treatments, the TRV Chair offers new hope. Using advanced diagnostic and repositioning technology, it provides a more targeted approach, especially for complex or persistent cases.

The TRV Chair combines 360-degree rotation and eye movement tracking technology to pinpoint affected areas and perform precise repositioning manoeuvres. For greater effectiveness, it can also apply kinetic knocks – small, controlled movements or vibrations – designed to help dislodged crystals move more quickly through the inner ear canals during treatments. By guiding these movements with greater accuracy, the TRV Chair can potentially accelerate the repositioning process, leading to faster and more effective symptom relief, noted Ms Lee.