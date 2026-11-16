11 people killed after fire breaks out in Phuket building: Thai police

BANGKOK: A fire raged through a four-storey shophouse on Thailand's resort island of Phuket early Monday (Nov 16), killing 11 people and injuring 16, police said.

The blaze began around 3.30am (4.30am Singapore time) at a commercial building housing a restaurant and rented accommodations, a police officer from Phuket's Patong community told AFP.

"Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control and found 11 people dead", including Thais and Myanmar nationals, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, said the officer, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.

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According to local media outlets, the fire broke out at a motorcycle rental shop before spreading to the rest of the building.

Sixteen people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from broken glass, he added.

No tourists were among those killed or injured, Reuters reported the police as saying.

Thailand's approach to health and safety regulations - particularly in bars and nightclubs - has long raised concerns.

In July, a crowded Bangkok bar was engulfed in flames and smoke, killing around 40 people after an electrical short circuit triggered the blaze, authorities said.

A fire tore through the capital's Santika club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.