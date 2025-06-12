Logo
Asia live

Air India plane crashes after take-off, with over 200 people on London-bound flight
Air India plane crashes after take-off, with over 200 people on London-bound flight

Air India flight AI171 was operating from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport.

Air India plane crashes after take-off, with over 200 people on London-bound flight

A thick cloud of smoke is seen after an Air India plane crashed at India's Ahmedabad airport on Jun 12, 2025. (Image: X/Chaudhary Parvez)

12 Jun 2025 04:51PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2025 05:40PM)
NEW DELHI: An Air India aircraft crashed in India's western city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday (Jun 12), shortly after take-off.

Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport, was reported to have 242 people on board.

In a statement, Air India said: "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

Follow live updates:

Source: Agencies/nh

