Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul takes office as PM after royal endorsement

Bangkok: Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul took office as prime minister on Sunday (Sep 7), with the cannabis-championing conservative ousting the nation's dominant political dynasty and setting course for elections early next year.

Since 2023 elections, Thailand's top office has been monopolised by the Pheu Thai party of the Shinatawatra dynasty - a populist force which has long sparred with the pro-monarchy, pro-military establishment.

But dynasty heiress Paetongtarn Shinawatra was last month sacked by court order, and Anutin rushed to piece together his own coalition government - winning a Friday parliament vote to shut Pheu Thai out of office.

Anutin previously served as deputy prime minister, interior minister and health minister - but is perhaps most famous for being the architect of Thailand's 2022 cannabis decriminalisation.

The construction magnate becomes the kingdom's third leader in two years, but has taken power with coalition backing conditional on him dissolving parliament within four months to hold fresh elections.

"I will work at my full capacity with honesty and morality worthy of His Majesty's trust, for the benefit of the people and for the country," Anutin said immediately after taking office.

"Though we do not have much time, I hope to receive cooperation from everyone," Anutin told reporters.

"My government will work tirelessly," he added. "We will dedicate ourselves to work because we only have four months."

His term officially began after the royal endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, read aloud in a formal ceremony at Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok.

"His Majesty the King has endorsed Mr Anutin Charnvirakul to be prime minister from now onwards," said secretary-general of the lower house of parliament Arpath Sukhanunth, reading out the royal command.

On Saturday, Anutin had named three non-Members of Parliament - a treasury department head, a former top oil and gas executive and a respected retired diplomat - to run the finance, energy and foreign ministries, saying his first cabinet picks would “bring confidence” to Thailand.