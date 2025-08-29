Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office on Friday (Aug 29) for an ethics violation after only a year in power, dealing another crushing blow to the Shinawatra political dynasty that could usher in a new period of turmoil.

Paetongtarn, who was Thailand's youngest prime minister, becomes the sixth prime minister from or backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by the military or judiciary in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power between the country's warring elites.

In its verdict, the court said Paetongtarn violated ethics in a leaked June telephone call, during which she appeared to kowtow to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen when both countries were at the brink of an armed border conflict.

Fighting erupted weeks later and lasted five days. The decision paves the way for the election by parliament of a new prime minister, a process that could be drawn out, with Paetongtarn's ruling Pheu Thai party losing bargaining power and facing a challenge to shore up a fragile alliance with a razor-thin majority.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said Paetongtarn had put her private interests before those of the nation and damaged the reputation of the country, causing a loss of public confidence.

"Due to a personal relationship that appeared aligned with Cambodia, the respondent was consistently willing to comply with or act in accordance with the wishes of the Cambodian side," the court said in a statement.

The ruling brings a premature end to the prime ministership of the daughter and protege of influential tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra. Paetongtarn, 39, was a political neophyte when she was thrust abruptly into the spotlight after the surprise dismissal of predecessor Srettha Thavisin by the same court a year ago.

Paetongtarn has apologised over the leaked call and said she was trying to avert a war.