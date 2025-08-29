Logo
Asia live

Thai court begins reading verdict on fate of PM Paetongtarn
live Asia

Thai court begins reading verdict on fate of PM Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended as prime minister since Jul 1.

Thai court begins reading verdict on fate of PM Paetongtarn

Suspended Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Government House ahead of the Constitutional Court's verdict in a high-profile ethics case, following a leaked phone conversation between her and Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 29, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

29 Aug 2025 03:00PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2025 04:24PM)
Thailand's Constitutional Court has begun delivering its verdict on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who could be thrown out of office over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn has been suspended since Jul 1.

She is accused of violating ethics in a leaked June telephone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen when both countries were at the brink of an armed border conflict.

Follow live:

Source: CNA/Agencies/kg

