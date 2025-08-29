live Asia
Thai court begins reading verdict on fate of PM Paetongtarn
Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended as prime minister since Jul 1.
Thailand's Constitutional Court has begun delivering its verdict on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who could be thrown out of office over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia.
Paetongtarn has been suspended since Jul 1.
She is accused of violating ethics in a leaked June telephone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen when both countries were at the brink of an armed border conflict.
