Manage differences responsibly, ASEAN foreign ministers tell global powers

ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn told news agency Bernama on Friday that member states have held six rounds of discussions focussed on the impact of US trade policies and other global economic shifts.

He said ASEAN is now actively working to eliminate non-tariff barriers to realise the vision of a single market. While the US remains an important partner, ASEAN’s trade diversification strategy is strong, with free trade agreements with China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Kao told Bernama.

Intra-ASEAN trade and investment continue to grow, he added.

Asked about Malaysia balancing its relationships with the US and China, minister Mohamad said that as a trading nation, the country could not be seen as leaning towards any side.

“The US is the largest investor in our country and China has (been) our largest trading partner for many years,” he said.

“We have to navigate our foreign policy, even for that matter ASEAN foreign policy, so that we are not seen to be leaning towards anybody. We are a zone of peace. We are neutral and we balance it properly.”

When asked how difficult it was for ASEAN to be neutral, he said that being neutral was the best thing to do.

He added that the bloc however did take positions on issues such as Gaza or Israel's attack on Iran because they were violations of international law.

When asked if the bilateral spat between Thailand and Cambodia was discussed during the meetings, Mohamad said it was not.

“That is their internal affairs. (According to) the ASEAN charter, it is not to interfere in the internal affairs of any country,” he said.

The neighbours have been at loggerheads since a Cambodian soldier was killed in late May as troops exchanged fire in a disputed border region.

Ties have worsened since a leaked phone conversation in June between then Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen caused an uproar in Thailand and led to her suspension as the country’s leader.