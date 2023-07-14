ASEAN foreign ministers assert Five-Point Consensus remains main peace plan for Myanmar crisis

JAKARTA: The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed their position that the Five-Point Consensus remains their main reference to address the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

They also strongly condemned the continued acts of violence, including air strikes, artillery shelling, and destruction of public facilities.

ASEAN’s top diplomats are in Jakarta this week for its annual foreign ministers and related meetings, which Indonesia is hosting as the current chair of the group.

In a joint communique issued late on Thursday (Jul 13), the ministers urged all parties involved to take "concrete action to immediately halt indiscriminate violence, denounce any escalation and create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogue”.