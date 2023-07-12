As Myanmar crisis deepens, Five-Point Consensus should remain ASEAN's focus: Indonesia foreign minister

JAKARTA: The implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) should remain the focus of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Wednesday (Jul 12) even as the political crisis in Myanmar continues.

Opening the second day of ASEAN’s foreign ministers’ meeting, Mdm Marsudi said that in April 2021, the bloc’s leaders met in Jakarta to help Myanmar exit its political crisis. The meeting then had agreed on the 5PC.

“Therefore, 5PC is the main reference, and the implementation of 5PC should remain the focus of ASEAN.

“ASEAN leaders in Phnom Penh (last year) stated that any other effort must support the implementation of 5PC,” she said.