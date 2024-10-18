ASEAN needs to speak out more on South China Sea: Philippine foreign secretary
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo spoke to CNA's Saksith Saiyasombut about tensions in the South China Sea, and the country’s efforts to strengthen national security and economic resilience.
Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) need to make their voices heard in the South China Sea dispute, and speed up negotiations for a code of conduct for the contested waters, said Philippines’ top diplomat.
By speaking out, the 10-member grouping can create greater awareness of the importance of abiding by international law in order to settle disputes peacefully, Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Friday (Oct 18).
“(There’s a) need for ASEAN to speak a little bit more about the (South China Sea) situation,” he told CNA in Bangkok, where the Philippines and Thailand were celebrating 75 years of formal diplomatic relations.
“ASEAN has an important role to play in upholding certain principles, such as the rule of international law, especially in relation to the South China Sea, and ensure that countries are able to play a more effective role in the negotiations on the code of conduct.”
He said ASEAN leaders had “frank discussions” on developments in the South China Sea during the bloc’s regional summit in Laos last week.
During the meeting, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for urgency on the code, where progress has been slow, while accusing China of harassment and intimidation in the contested waters.
Aside from the Philippines, ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Brunei also have competing claims to various small islands and reefs in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost the entirety of.
“This is a very complex challenge, and I don't think it's something that we can solve overnight,” said Mr Manalo, adding that key discussions remain unresolved, including the nature of the code and if it will be legally binding.
Still, he added that ASEAN members have shown support for Manila, with some agreeing to joint patrols and exercises in the disputed waters, without going into specifics.
MANILA-BEIJING TENSIONS IN SCS
China and the Philippines have been at loggerheads over a string of confrontations in the South China Sea, with Manila criticising China's coast guard of aggression and Beijing complaining of what it calls territorial incursions.
Mr Manalo said that besides ASEAN, traditional trading partners such as the United States and the European Union are also supportive of the Philippines’ rights to assert its sovereignty.
“(They) are supportive of our approach of hammering on the importance of international law, asserting our rights and increasing our partnerships. The actions we are taking are very legal,” he said.
Still, the diplomat said that while tensions simmer, avenues remain for Manila and Beijing to work out their differences.
“Our vessels… have been ramped, there has been water cannoning, some of our fishermen have been shooed away from their traditional fishing area. These are the challenges which we have consistently taken up with China,” he said.
“The aim is to see how we can manage them peacefully,” he noted, adding that diplomats from both nations meet about twice a year to iron out issues.
He highlighted the Philippines’ relationship with Vietnam as an example of “the commitment to resolving differences peacefully, and not through threats”.
The two nations have a complicated relationship over overlapping claims in the South China Sea, but ties have improved in recent years, Mr Manalo said.
“In fact, we are strategic partners now. In the maritime area, we have reached understandings on how to enhance our maritime cooperation,” he said.
“We’ve agreed that differences should be resolved peacefully through diplomatic means and dialogue, using international law as the basis.”
He added that speaking out on the conflict with China benefits not only his country, but also others in the region.
“By speaking out like that, more and more countries are now realising that maybe it's time to seriously see how we (can) faithfully implement the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.
STRENGTHENING TIES WITH PARTNERS
The Philippines is also strengthening defence and economic alliances with regional and global partners.
Mr Manalo said that with geopolitical tensions on the rise, pointing to conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, many countries are similarly pursuing a foreign policy of boosting ties.
“We want to promote our national security and economic resilience, and strengthen our capacity to adapt and to fend for ourselves,” he said.
“It's important that (nations) work together… to address security concerns and ensure resilience and the ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.”
He added that while there are flashpoints in other parts of the world, the South China Sea – one of the busiest maritime routes – is too economically and politically significant for the global community to ignore.
“The international community sees the importance of the South China Sea as a region which is essential for international trade, investment and shipping. Everyone has a stake in ensuring that the South China Sea remains stable and peaceful,” he said.