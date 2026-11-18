JAKARTA: The ASEAN bloc of Southeast Asian countries expects talks on the long-delayed South China Sea Code of Conduct to conclude next year during Singapore's term as chair, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

ASEAN and China were unable to conclude negotiations on the code of conduct under the Philippines' chairmanship this year, despite reaching provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the draft, Manila said this week during an ASEAN leaders' summit.

Kao Kim Hourn told a briefing in Jakarta that upcoming Code of Conduct talks would not be starting from scratch and that 80 per cent of the work had been achieved.

ASEAN expects the talks to conclude next year, with ASEAN and China both committed to getting the Code of Conduct in place, Kao Kim Hourn said.

Sticking points remain, Kao Kim Hourn said without specifying what they were, adding that there was "a lot of optimism to get it done".

The key issues that remain unresolved include questions over whether the code would be legally binding, Philippine Foreign Minister Ma Theresa Lazaro said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference after the first day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, Lazaro said the parties had agreed to continue working constructively to conclude negotiations on an effective and substantive code as soon as possible.