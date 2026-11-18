ASEAN expects South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations to conclude next year
ASEAN and China were unable to conclude South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations this year, despite reaching provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the draft.
JAKARTA: The ASEAN bloc of Southeast Asian countries expects talks on the long-delayed South China Sea Code of Conduct to conclude next year during Singapore's term as chair, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said on Wednesday (Nov 18).
ASEAN and China were unable to conclude negotiations on the code of conduct under the Philippines' chairmanship this year, despite reaching provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the draft, Manila said this week during an ASEAN leaders' summit.
Kao Kim Hourn told a briefing in Jakarta that upcoming Code of Conduct talks would not be starting from scratch and that 80 per cent of the work had been achieved.
ASEAN expects the talks to conclude next year, with ASEAN and China both committed to getting the Code of Conduct in place, Kao Kim Hourn said.
Sticking points remain, Kao Kim Hourn said without specifying what they were, adding that there was "a lot of optimism to get it done".
The key issues that remain unresolved include questions over whether the code would be legally binding, Philippine Foreign Minister Ma Theresa Lazaro said on Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference after the first day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, Lazaro said the parties had agreed to continue working constructively to conclude negotiations on an effective and substantive code as soon as possible.
China has described relations with ASEAN as "extraordinary", as it expresses support for an early conclusion of the South China Sea code of conduct. Chinese Premier Li Qiang was speaking at a summit with ASEAN leaders. Officials are set to miss the year-end deadline, despite having provisionally agreed on 80% of the draft of the code. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Junior has pledged to maintain the search for common ground and practical cooperation with Beijing. Tan Qiuyi reports from Manila.
Lazaro said differing positions among ASEAN member states and China, as well as the time needed for negotiations, had prevented the agreement from being finalised this year.
"If we were given probably another five to six months, we can finish that," she said.
Negotiations on an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea have dragged on for more than two decades.
China's Southeast Asian neighbours want the code to be grounded in international law, which they have repeatedly accused Beijing of disregarding as it asserts its sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea.
The Philippines, which holds ASEAN's rotating chairmanship this year, had made concluding the negotiations by the end of 2026 a key priority.