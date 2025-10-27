Asia stocks surge on US-China trade deal breakthrough

HONG KONG: Asian equities surged Monday (Oct 27) as investors cheered a breakthrough in US-China trade talks that set the stage for leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to finalise a deal, averting an escalation in the world's biggest trade dispute.

Markets rallied after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the threat of the US president imposing an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods was "effectively off the table" following weekend negotiations in Malaysia.

"The tariffs will be averted," Bessent told ABC News on Sunday, adding that China agreed to delay rare earth export controls and make "substantial" soybean purchases.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said the two sides reached a "preliminary consensus" on tariffs, export controls and fentanyl cooperation, describing the talks as "candid, in-depth and constructive".

The progress paves the way for Trump and Xi to meet Thursday in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to office.

Tokyo led gains in Asia, with the Nikkei 225 adding more than 2 per cent and closing above the 50,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pro-stimulus stance and a weaker yen that benefits the export sector.

The breakthrough also comes ahead of Trump's visit to Tokyo, with Takaichi having pledged to raise defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP this fiscal year - two years ahead of schedule.

"The Nikkei's breakout isn't a technical fluke - it's the pricing of a national renaissance," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management."