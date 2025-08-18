Asia stocks up before Trump-Zelenskyy talks

TOKYO: Asian stocks were mostly higher on Monday (Aug 18) ahead of talks between United States President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders in Washington.

Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, but the summit failed to yield any breakthrough on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who will be joined in Washington by European leaders, however, called a US offer of security guarantees to Ukraine "historic".

"Trump and Putin walked away without a ceasefire, without even the illusion of one," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"What they did offer was theatre: enough 'progress' for Trump to declare victory and quietly holster his double-barreled threat - tariffs on Beijing for buying Russian barrels and sanctions on Moscow's crude," Innes said.

Before the Alaska talks, US stocks wavered on Friday after mixed economic data, with retail sales up but an industrial production index and a consumer survey both down.

After a drop on Friday, oil prices, which have been volatile for several days - Russia is a major crude producer - were up Monday.

Japan's Nikkei ended up, posting a new record high and adding to gains from last Friday after better-than-expected economic growth data.

Thailand's economy also grew by 2.8 per cent in the second quarter, the country's economic planning agency said on Monday, boosted by strong exports ahead of US tariffs taking full effect.

But the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) forecast overall growth for 2025 to fall between 1.8 and 2.3 per cent. This is below the 2.5 per cent seen in 2024, with the NESDC blaming the expected drop on the likely impact of US tariffs.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei were higher on Monday, while Seoul and Jakarta fell back.

In Europe, London saw early gains while Paris and Frankfurt fell slightly at the open.

This week, investor eyes will be on any clues on US interest rates at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat at Jackson Hole.