Bali floods kill 6, access to airport limited

JAKARTA: Floods on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali have killed at least six people this week and blocked off major roads in the capital, officials said on Wednesday (Sep 10), disrupting a busy travel destination.

Continuous heavy rains between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning brought down two buildings in Bali's capital Denpasar, killing four people, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of the island's search and rescue agency.

Two more people have died and 85 have been evacuated in the region of Jembrana, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday.