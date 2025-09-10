Logo
Bali floods kill 6, access to airport limited
Continuous heavy rains brought down two buildings in the capital Denpasar.

Bali floods kill 6, access to airport limited

Residents wade through floodwaters in their neighbourhood following heavy rainfall in Denpasar, Indonesia's Bali island, on Sep 10, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

10 Sep 2025 03:19PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2025 03:25PM)
JAKARTA: Floods on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali have killed at least six people this week and blocked off major roads in the capital, officials said on Wednesday (Sep 10), disrupting a busy travel destination.

Continuous heavy rains between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning brought down two buildings in Bali's capital Denpasar, killing four people, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of the island's search and rescue agency.

Two more people have died and 85 have been evacuated in the region of Jembrana, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday.

Damaged and collapsed houses due to flooding following heavy rain in Denpasar, Indonesia's Bali island, on Sep 10, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Flooding continued to hit Bali as of Wednesday, the agency chief Suharyanto told reporters.

Access to the island's international airport near Denpasar was limited as only trucks could use the roads, Nyoman said.

A Hindu temple is inundated by floodwaters following heavy rain in Denpasar, Indonesia's Bali island, on Sep 10, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Videos on social media, which Reuters could not authenticate, show floods on major roads leading to complete gridlock.

About 200 rescuers have been dispatched, Nyoman said.

Heavy rain also led to flooding in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, where four people have been killed, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Source: Reuters/dc

