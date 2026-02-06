Gas-filled balloons explode inside Mumbai lift, injuring delivery worker and student

A young woman was injured after gas-filled balloons carried by a delivery worker blew up inside a lift in a suburb in India.

The incident, which happened on Monday (Feb 2) at around 10.30pm, was captured on closed-circuit television at the Anmol Tower in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The Times of India reported that 21-year-old student Himani Tapriya sustained burns on her arm, neck and abdomen. The police said that she received medical help and is now out of danger.

Ms Tapriya, who had just arrived in Mumbai from her hometown of Surat in Gujarat to visit her aunt, told the police that the balloons suddenly exploded inside the lift before the doors closed.

The footage, which has since been going viral online, shows her wheeling a luggage into a lift and a male delivery worker following after her, carrying several balloons packed in a large plastic bag.

As a third person enters the lift, the balloons suddenly explode and a fireball engulfs the space.

As the flames wane, the three people are seen rushing out of the lift, with the worker, 32-year-old Raju Kumar Mahato, tumbling to the ground. He suffered burn injuries as well.

It was reported that he was carrying around 10 to 12 gas-filled balloons ordered by a building resident for a birthday celebration.

They were believed to be filled with hydrogen gas.

Unlike helium, which is an inert gas, hydrogen is known to be highly flammable and it ignites easily with a small spark or static discharge.

The police in Goregaon have filed a case against the balloon seller, shop owner TK Jaiswal.