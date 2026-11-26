BANGKOK: A huge explosion broke out at an oil depot in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 26), authorities said, with AFP reporters seeing a large fireball and black smoke rising into the air above the Thai capital.

Residents were advised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to avoid the area.

The sprawling site in eastern Bangkok is run by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation. It is Thailand’s fifth-largest and is also the country’s only refinery located in an urban area.

According to an emergency government alert, the blaze first broke out at 2.51pm (3.51pm Singapore time) but is now under control.

In a subsequent update, the government said that the fire had been extinguished, and the situation was returning to normal.

Bangchak said in a statement that it shut down all production units when the fire broke out.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the company added.