Bangladesh verdict in ex-PM Hasina trial on Nov 17

DHAKA: Bangladeshi judges will issue the hugely anticipated verdict in the crimes against humanity trial of fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17, the chief prosecutor said on Thursday (Nov 13).

Hasina, 78, has defied court orders to return from India to attend her trial on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown in a failed attempt to suppress a student-led uprising that saw her removal.

"Justice will be served according to the law," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

"We have completed a long journey and are now in its final phase. The court will pronounce the verdict on the 17th."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hasina's trial in absentia, which began on Jun 1, heard months of testimony alleging she ordered mass killings.

According to the United Nations, up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024 in her failed bid to hold on to power.

Prosecutors have filed five charges, including failure to prevent murder, amounting to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law. They have sought the death penalty if she is found guilty.

"We hope the court will exercise its prudence and wisdom, that the thirst for justice will be fulfilled, and that this verdict will mark an end to crimes against humanity," Islam added.

Hasina has denied all the charges and called her trial a "jurisprudential joke".

Her co-accused include former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal - also a fugitive - and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

Tensions are high as parties gear up for elections slated for February.