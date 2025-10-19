Bangladesh probes cause of massive airport fire

DHAKA: Bangladeshi traders on Sunday (Oct 19) assessed heavy losses after a devastating fire tore through the cargo complex of the country's main international airport, as the government opened an investigation into possible arson.

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control and flight operations resumed late Saturday, airport executive director S M Ragib Samad told AFP, after thick black smoke swept across the runway, forcing authorities to briefly suspend flights.

But Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's cargo complex – which stores fabrics, garment accessories, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other imports – was left in ruins.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) said it had begun assessing the damage, with business groups warning that direct losses and subsequent impacts on trade could run into the millions of dollars.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Bangladesh is the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer, and textile and garment production accounts for about 80 per cent of exports.

"We have started our assessment," NBR official Moshiur Rahman told AFP.

The fire was intense, with 37 firefighting units and security forces battling the flames for hours.