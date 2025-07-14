Cambodia to implement military conscription in 2026: PM

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's military will begin conscripting civilians next year, Prime Minister Hun Manet said Monday (Jul 14), adding that rising tensions with Thailand was the reason for activating a long-dormant mandatory enlistment law.

Cambodia's parliament in 2006 approved a law that would require all Cambodians aged 18 to 30 to serve in the military for 18 months, although it has never been enforced.

Relations with neighbouring Thailand have been tense since May, when a long-standing territorial dispute boiled over into cross-border clashes, killing one Cambodian soldier.

"This episode of confrontation is a lesson for us and is an opportunity for us to review, assess and set our targets to reform our military," Hun Manet said during a ceremony at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in central Kampong Chhnang province.

"From 2026, the military conscription law will be implemented."