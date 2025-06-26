Thai and Cambodian leaders visit disputed border as tensions simmer

ARANYAPRATHET, Thailand: The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia are visiting different parts of their disputed land border on Thursday (Jun 26) as tensions between the two neighbours simmer over a territorial dispute and the Thai government teeters on the brink of collapse.

The deterioration of relations was sparked by brief armed clashes in a border area late last month that left one Cambodian soldier dead.

What followed were a series of tit-for-tat measures by both countries including troops mobilisations, Cambodia's suspension of all fuel and gas imports from its neighbour, and the partial closure of checkpoints by Thailand along the 817km land border.

The conflict has added fuel to a crisis facing Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is battling to revive a faltering economy and scrambling to keep a fragile coalition together in the face of protests as well as a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

As she arrived on Thursday morning at the Thai border town of Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province, opposite Cambodia's Poipet, Paetongtarn was greeted by a crowd of supporters, with several of them holding a large sign saying "Love You Prime Minister Paetongtarn".

The prime minister said the purpose of her visit was to survey the ongoing crackdown on transnational crime and gauge the impact of border restrictions, which saw Thailand halting all vehicles, tourists and traders from all land border crossings into Cambodia.

"We want to see the impact from this policy and what the government can do to help, this is our main goal for the visit today," Paetongtarn said in a meeting with officials.