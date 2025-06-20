Thai PM meets army commander in attempt to defuse political crisis

ULTIMATUM

The meeting with Boonsin followed a public apology from Paetongtarn - at a news conference flanked by military and police chiefs - on Thursday as pressure on her mounted.

Paetongtarn was criticised as being weak and deferential in the call with Hun Sen, a veteran politician known as a wily operator, but her comments about the army commander were potentially the most damaging to her.

Thailand's armed forces have long played a powerful role in the kingdom's politics, and politicians are usually careful not to antagonise them.

The apology and apparent reconciliation with the army commander may not be enough to save Paetongtarn's premiership.

The departure of Bhumjaithai has left the government's coalition with a razor-thin majority in parliament, and losing another partner would likely see it collapse.

There was a glimmer of good news for Paetongtarn on Friday morning as the conservative Democrat Party pledged to stay in the coalition.

However, public broadcaster ThaiPBS reported that the United Thai Nation (UTN) party, which has 36 seats and is now the biggest party in the coalition after Pheu Thai, is considering quitting.

The broadcaster said UTN was going to issue an ultimatum to Paetongtarn: either she quits as premier or they withdraw, bringing down the government.

There are also suggestions of a split within UTN, but the government's majority is now so small that it could be fatal even if only half the party's MPs leave.