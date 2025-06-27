Thailand pushes for diplomacy after ex-Cambodia PM's 'extraordinary' attack

BANGKOK: Thailand's foreign ministry said on Friday (Jun 27) it was taken aback by an unprecedented public attack on the Thai premier and her family by Cambodia's influential former leader, but stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve an escalating bilateral dispute.

In a livestream on Facebook that lasted more than three hours, veteran Cambodian politician Hun Sen rebuked Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her handling of a festering border row between the neighbours.

Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades until stepping down in 2023, also took aim at Paetongtarn's father, divisive billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, until recently his close ally.

"It surprised us, and it's quite extraordinary in terms of diplomatic norms," foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters.

"Thailand has opened a lot of doors, and I insist that these doors remain open even after what happened this morning."