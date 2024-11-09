Logo
Asia

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to visit Singapore from Nov 10-11 for top-level bilateral meeting
Vice Premier Ding and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will co-chair the 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting.
 

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to visit Singapore from Nov 10-11 for top-level bilateral meeting

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will make an official visit to Singapore from Sunday (Nov 10) to Monday for the 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting. (Photo: AFP/WANG Zhao)

09 Nov 2024 05:26PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2024 05:58PM)
SINGAPORE: China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will make an official visit to Singapore from Sunday (Nov 10) to Monday for the 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting - the apex platform between both countries.

He and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong are co-chairs of the annual bilateral meeting, which reviews the substantive collaboration between Singapore and China and charts the direction of cooperation.

They will also co-chair the 25th Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 16th Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and the 8th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC meetings.

The JCBC will continue to chart the forward-looking cooperation between both sides, Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press statement on Saturday (Nov 9).

“The JSCs will review the progress made on the three flagship government-to-government projects and discuss ways to further advance their development,” PMO added.

These three projects are the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative. 

This will be Mr Ding’s first visit to Singapore as vice premier and JCBC co-chair. Meanwhile, it will be the first time that Mr Gan is co-chairing the bilateral meeting, which is held alternately in Singapore and China.

Twenty-four deals were signed at last year’s JCBC meeting in Tianjin, covering areas such as sustainability, education, trade, food security and healthcare.

Mr Gan will also hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Ding and host a welcome dinner on Sunday, PMO stated.

During his two-day visit, Mr Ding will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Chinese vice premier will also be hosted to a meal by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Additionally, Mr Ding and Mr Gan will participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens to mark the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park.

Source: CNA/xy(ws)

