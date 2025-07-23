Safety vs innovation: Delicate balance as China mulls stricter rules for smart driving technology

BEIJING: When Zhang Zhe, a 28-year-old Chinese bank manager, bought a Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle equipped with smart technology in Beijing last October, he was eager to test out its autonomous driving features.

The vehicle was able to steer, accelerate and brake on its own, Zhang said, only needing a physical grip on the steering wheel to indicate that he was present.

“I have faith in the car,” Zhang said, adding that it could also follow traffic rules and avoided contact with other vehicles on the road.

But even with his years of experience behind the wheel, Zhang admitted he still felt a little uneasy.

“The functions work as designed (but) they just don’t feel natural,” he said.

Accelerating and braking could be abrupt and feel "overly mechanical" at times, he added.

The system would also hesitate to change lanes or take more cautious turns than a human driver would.