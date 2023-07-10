Six killed in kindergarten attack in China; suspect detained

A suspect has been arrested after six people were killed and one wounded in a stabbing at a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday (Jul 10).

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students ... and one suspect has been arrested," said a spokesperson for the city government.

The spokesperson did not provide details about the victims or the weapon used in the attack.

The attack in Lianjiang county happened at about 7.40am and the police arrested a 25-year-old man at about 8am. The local police called it a case of "intentional assault".

Authorities are investigating the cause of the attack.

The incident was the top-trending discussion on Weibo, a social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12.20pm.

There has been a spate of stabbings in China in recent years. Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.