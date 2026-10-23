At least 16 dead in Tibet after strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake

BEIJING: A strong earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured 65 in China's remote Tibet region, state media said, citing local authorities.

More than 300 houses collapsed in the 7.0 magnitude quake, which struck on Thursday (Oct 22) at 10.33pm.

Officials were still evaluating the damage, and disaster relief work was ongoing, state news agency Xinhua said.

The local government in a social media post on Friday put the number of injured at 65, while China Central Television (CCTV) said 339 houses collapsed or were damaged.

Videos posted by CCTV showed workers running out of restaurants and objects falling off shelves at supermarkets when the quake struck.

The epicentre was located in a mountainous area about 190km east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390km northeast of the regional capital Lhasa, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck at a shallow depth of around 10km.

A level-III earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, CCTV reported.