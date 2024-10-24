Logo
China's Xi says early ceasefire in Gaza key to easing regional tensions, Xinhua reports
Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct 23, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/via Pool)
24 Oct 2024 02:29AM
China's President Xi Jinping said at the BRICS summit that an early ceasefire and an end to the war in Gaza are key to easing regional tensions, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in Russia, the report said.

The comments were made at a time when nations around the world are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushing for a halt to fighting in Gaza and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Xi also said China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran despite international and regional situation changes, Xinhua reported.

Iran is a country with important regional and international influence and a good friend and partner of China, Xi said.

The Chinese side supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and national dignity, steadily advancing its own economic and social development, and improving and deepening good-neighbourly and friendly relations with neighbouring countries, he added.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to boost communication and cooperation between their countries and resolve differences.
Source: Reuters/fs

