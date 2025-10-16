Who's AI ready? Apparently just 13% of firms globally, says study

SINGAPORE: Despite rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, most companies around the world are still struggling to turn their AI ambitions into real business value, a new study shows.

Cisco's AI Readiness Index 2025, released this week, found that just 13 per cent of organisations surveyed are fully prepared for the AI age – meaning they have scaled AI beyond pilot projects and achieved measurable results.

The remaining firms are still experimenting with limited outcomes or lagging behind due to gaps in data infrastructure, security and governance.

Overall, Southeast Asia is performing slightly better than the global average, with about 16 per cent of companies in the region classified as AI-ready.

The tech giant’s latest report – into its third edition – surveyed more than 8,000 technology and business leaders across 26 industries and 30 economies.

“Clearly, we're not as ready as we'd like to be,” said Ben Dawson, Cisco’s president for Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China.

“(Companies) with the highest state of readiness … are looking at AI not as an adjunct to their business, but as a core part of the business strategy,” he added.

“(They’re) investing appropriately, having the right policies and governance … and getting security embedded into their infrastructure.”