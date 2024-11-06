CNA wins international award for scoops on Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts
Correspondent Leslie Lopez wins the award for his exclusives including the halving of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak’s jail term and the seizure of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin’s flagship Ilham Tower.
SINGAPORE: CNA’s veteran journalist Leslie Lopez’s work won accolades on Wednesday (Nov 6) for his scoops on Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts.
Mr Lopez clinched silver in the “Best Breaking News Article” category at the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) awards ceremony at Singapore’s Mount Faber Peak, which was attended by senior business and editorial leaders from the region and around the world.
WAN-IFRA is the global organisation of the world’s press. It has an international network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and together with 60 member publisher associations, represents 18,000 publications in 120 countries.
“It always feels good to be recognised for your work but above all I am very humbled,” Mr Lopez said.
Among the articles he won the award for were the seizure of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin’s flagship Ilham Tower by the anti-graft agency last year. The multi-million dollar commercial building in Kuala Lumpur city is one of the largest towers in the capital.
Mr Lopez spoke to finance executives close to the former politician, who wielded enormous power during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s two stints as premier. They told Mr Lopez that the seizure took place on Dec 21, following Mr Daim’s refusal to submit to petitions from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare his and his family’s financial holdings.
The breaking news article, published that day, made CNA the first to bring the news to readers.
Another article covered how former Malaysian premier Najib Razak had his 12-year jail term halved in a royal pardon.
Najib was convicted in 2020 of corruption charges related to the 1MDB scandal and began serving his prison term in August 2022.
Mr Lopez spoke to official sources, including senior government officials, ensuring CNA was again first across the line with the story.
These two exclusives were part of around 10 analysis pieces and features by Mr Lopez on Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts and the effects on its political scene, corporate sector, and investment climate.
Mr Lopez is based in Kuala Lumpur. He has been reporting extensively on political and economic affairs in the region since the mid-1980s.