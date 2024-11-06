CNA wins international award for scoops on Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts

Among the articles he won the award for were the seizure of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin’s flagship Ilham Tower by the anti-graft agency last year. The multi-million dollar commercial building in Kuala Lumpur city is one of the largest towers in the capital.

Mr Lopez spoke to finance executives close to the former politician, who wielded enormous power during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s two stints as premier. They told Mr Lopez that the seizure took place on Dec 21, following Mr Daim’s refusal to submit to petitions from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare his and his family’s financial holdings.

The breaking news article, published that day, made CNA the first to bring the news to readers.

Another article covered how former Malaysian premier Najib Razak had his 12-year jail term halved in a royal pardon.

Najib was convicted in 2020 of corruption charges related to the 1MDB scandal and began serving his prison term in August 2022.

Mr Lopez spoke to official sources, including senior government officials, ensuring CNA was again first across the line with the story.

These two exclusives were part of around 10 analysis pieces and features by Mr Lopez on Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts and the effects on its political scene, corporate sector, and investment climate.

Mr Lopez is based in Kuala Lumpur. He has been reporting extensively on political and economic affairs in the region since the mid-1980s.