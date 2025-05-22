Convicted Indonesian military general set to get key finance ministry post

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to appoint a military officer – once found guilty of kidnapping rights activists – to a top finance ministry post, two sources said, underlining the military's growing role in governing the world's third largest democracy.

The appointment, expected to be formalised by the finance minister on Friday (May 23), is the most prominent civilian post given to a military officer since the government in March gave legal cover to such postings, which rights groups fear could take Indonesia back towards authoritarian rule.

Lieutenant General Djaka Budhi Utama, who was a member of the army's special forces in the 1990s when they were commanded by President Prabowo Subianto, is expected to head the customs and excise unit of the revenue department, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the issue.

The president's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment, nor did a military spokesperson. The finance ministry declined to comment.

Past local media reports say that Utama and several members of the special forces' "Rose Team" were found guilty of kidnapping and forcefully disappearing rights activists in the 1990s during the rule of Suharto, the general turned authoritarian president who was overthrown in 1998.