Logo
Logo

Asia

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia, official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia, official says

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia, official says

A map showing the location of the earthquake shared on social media by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

17 Aug 2025 02:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, early on Sunday (Aug 17), the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.

The quake, at a depth of 10km, shook the Poso Regency and was felt in the nearby areas. Twenty-nine people were injured, two critically, the agency said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.

Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes.

Source: CNA/mp

Related Topics

indonesia earthquake
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement