Red Bull's Verstappen wins Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

SEPANG, Malaysia: Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first win of the season at a chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday (Oct 4) that only started on the second attempt one hour and 40 minutes late because of rain.
Verstappen gained the lead after an early safety car and led home the Mercedes of championship leader Kimi Antonelli and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton at the Sepang International Circuit.
But there was agony for George Russell who had to retire from third place in the second Mercedes with five laps to go when his power unit appeared to fail under a late safety car.
An eventual standing start saw four-time world champion Verstappen start from pole for the first time this season after dominating practice and qualifying.
But he had a slow getaway on intermediate tyres allowing the Mercedes pair of Antonelli and Russell to pass him easily in the wet early conditions.
A safety car when Valtteri Bottas spun into the gravel on lap nine saw most drivers dive in for new slick tyres to take advantage of a rapidly drying track.
Verstappen took a lead that he would not relinquish when the safety car ended, swooping past Antonelli and Russell and quickly opened a comfortable gap.
Hamilton started on the front row on dry tyres and quickly slid down the field in the wet conditions.
But the seven-time world champion used all his experience to work his way back through the field for a brilliant podium place as the surface dried out.
His teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar in fifth.
The Bahrain Grand Prix was being raced in Malaysia due to disruption in the Gulf linked to the US-led war with Iran.
Formula One moves on to nearby Singapore for a night race and sprint next weekend.