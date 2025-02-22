Former Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri collapsed due to high blood pressure: Aide

SELANGOR: Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is in stable condition after collapsing at home in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 22).

The incident was due to high blood pressure, according to his press secretary Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim as reported by the New Straits Times.

The 65-year-old was rushed to Sunway Medical Centre Kota Damansara after he was found unconscious at about 2.30am, a former aide said in an earlier statement.

Azran Fitri said in an update that Ismail Sabri was now fully conscious but remained under close medical observation.

"Doctors have advised against visitors for the time being, allowing only immediate family members to see him until his health improves," the report quoted him as saying.

Ismail Sabri served as Malaysia's ninth prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022. The veteran politician has been a member of parliament for Bera, Pahang since 2004.

He was a lawyer by profession and had served as director of several government boards, including the Southeast Pahang Development Authority (DARA) and the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board.