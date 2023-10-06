Analysis: ASEAN urged to enact laws for clearer skies, as member-states bicker again over transboundary haze

KUALA LUMPUR: In response to the latest haze crisis that has hit several parts of the region, environmentalists have urged all Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members to enact their own domestic transboundary haze laws.

They believe these laws would allow member-states to act against companies that violate environmental laws in other jurisdictions and thus reduce episodes of the haze.

The haze – an almost annual event in the region during the dry season between June and September – is often attributed to fires that are often started to clear land for agriculture in Indonesia, usually for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations.

Transboundary haze has become an occasional flashpoint for ASEAN countries in recent years, which flared up again of late with Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei experiencing unhealthy levels of air pollution.

It has caused Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta to trade barbs over the issue, after air quality in Malaysia deteriorated in recent weeks before improving considerably over the past few days.

As of 7pm on Friday, one air quality monitoring station in Malaysia recorded “unhealthy” readings, 57 recorded “moderate” readings while another 10 were considered to be “good” readings.



Malaysia’s Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said on Oct 4 that he had asked his Indonesian counterpart to address the haze as air quality worsens.

In response, Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya said that forest fires in some parts of Indonesia have declined and no haze had been detected moving to Malaysia.

"I do not know what basis that Malaysia used in giving those statements. We are working not based upon Malaysia's request," she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Mr Nik Nazmi also said the Malaysian government has sent letters to Malaysian-owned plantation companies that operate in Indonesia to ensure they comply with laws and prevent burning.

He called for joint action by ASEAN either through legislation or agreement to prevent the yearly haze.

"I hope that every country will be able to be open in order to find a solution because the damage to the economy, to tourism, but especially to health, is immense from the haze," he added.