Hundreds flee across Thai border after attack on Myanmar military

BANGKOK: More than 300 Myanmar people fled into Thailand to seek refuge following an assault on the military by ethnic armed groups, Thailand said on Thursday (May 8), days after the junta extended a post-earthquake ceasefire.

Myanmar has been mired in civil conflict since a military coup in 2021, with the junta battling a coalition of ethnic armed organisations and pro-democracy resistance forces.

Wednesday's attack by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and its allied Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO) targeted a military base in Kayin state, about 2.5km from the Thai border, according to the Thai military.

"The attack involved a close-range encirclement of the base and the use of armed drones to continuously drop explosives throughout the day," a statement said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

By Thursday, 327 Myanmar nationals had crossed into Thailand and were sheltering in two temporary sites, including a temple, with Thai military and police providing security and humanitarian aid, officials said.

Thai forces have ramped up patrols along the border in Tak province to prevent what officials described as a potential "breach of sovereignty by foreign armed forces".

Myanmar's military government and various armed groups opposed to it announced a ceasefire after the Mar 28 quake to help relief and recovery efforts.

The truce has been repeatedly broken by air strikes by the junta and attacks by armed groups.

The magnitude-7.7 quake near the central city of Mandalay killed nearly 3,800 and left tens of thousands homeless.