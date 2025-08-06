IN FOCUS: Oil giant Petronas’ existential challenge holds deep implications for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), the overlord and custodian of Malaysia’s hydrocarbon reserves, is under siege.

Already bruised by industry-wide headwinds of weak global oil prices and lower quality oil fields in more difficult geological locations that are hurting its bottom line, Malaysia’s one-time all-powerful oil giant is facing an existential crisis as it navigates the country’s complex political landscape.

A persistent face-off with Sarawak is threatening the very existence of Petronas, which has been a Fortune 500 Global listing for over 26 years.

The Sarawak state government is demanding that Petronas surrender its role as regulator for the hydrocarbon reserves in the state to its wholly owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad, commonly referred to as Petros.

Sarawak wants its own special purpose vehicle entity that was incorporated in August 2017 to take a lead role in the development of its hydrocarbon reserves onshore and offshore of the state on Borneo Island.

It is a determined move that would effectively strip Petronas of its role as the sole custodian of the country’s oil and gas reserves nationwide as enshrined in the Federal Constitution in 1974 under the Petroleum Development Act (PDA).

Sarawak’s bold constitution-busting gambit has far-reaching ramifications and represents one of the most serious challenges facing Petronas and the Malaysian economy.

Any break in Petronas’s monopoly would significantly impair the oil corporation’s financial standing, and cause panic in international financial markets because the global financial community holds over US$56 billion in bonds issued by the Malaysian oil firm.

There would then be a cascading effect on the Malaysia government, which has long been dependent on contributions from Petronas to the national coffers through dividends and other special disbursements.

“This is the most serious inflection point for the (Petronas) group, and how this is managed will have a major impact on the economy,” a senior government official involved in high-level discussions together with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told CNA on strict condition of anonymity.